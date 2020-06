Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 09:39 Hits: 6

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has resumed domestic flights for all passengers provided airlines operate at 70% capacity and follow strict rules brought into force on Tuesday, when the country announced its biggest daily rise in cases of the novel coronavirus.

