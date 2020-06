Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 03:13 Hits: 11

GENEVA: New coronavirus cases had their biggest daily increase ever as the pandemic worsens globally and has yet to peak in Central America, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday (Jun 8), urging countries to press on with efforts to contains the virus. "More than six months into the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-says-covid-19-pandemic-far-from-over-as-daily-cases-hit-12816946