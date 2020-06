Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 23:05 Hits: 4

Attorney General Bill Barr is still trying to desperately clean up the public relations mess created when federal law enforcement violently cleared the area in front of the White House…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/bill-barr-just-contradicted-trumps-excuse-for-going-into-the-white-house-bunker/