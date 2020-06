Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 01:42 Hits: 4

In a potentially disastrous blunder, the World Health Organization made an announcement on Monday about COVID-19 that experts are saying was a gigantic mistake. The announcement addressed this question: Can…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/the-world-health-organizations-new-announcement-about-covid-19-was-a-huge-mistake/