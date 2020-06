Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 07:32 Hits: 6

Churchgoers in the Philippines have been urged not to fall for products advertised as being "holy" to protect themselves from COVID-19. Besides alcohol, church leaders said there's "no such thing" as a holy face mask.

