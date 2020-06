Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 08:45 Hits: 4

A study by Harvard Medical School has shown that SARS-CoV-2 may have been spreading in China in August 2019. That would be months earlier than when the outbreak is thought to have started in the central city of Wuhan.

