Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 05:18 Hits: 5

Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 have saved millions of lives and easing them now carries high risks, according to two international studies published on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200609-covid-19-lockdowns-saved-millions-of-lives-and-easing-curbs-risky-studies-find