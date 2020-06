Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 06:20 Hits: 4

A year after pro-democracy protests erupted in the Chinese-held territory, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said the semiautonomous city cannot afford to tolerate any more of the "chaos" as mass arrests, Covid-19 bans on gatherings and a looming national security law keep tensions on a low, but simmering scale.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200609-hong-kong-can-t-tolerate-more-chaos-says-lam-on-protest-movement-anniversary