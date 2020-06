Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 07:30 Hits: 5

The French economy will shrink about 10 percent this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will only recover to pre-crisis levels by mid-2022, the Bank of France said Tuesday.

