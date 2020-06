Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 08:54 Hits: 5

SRINAGAR (AFP): The world is heading for a shortage of the highly prized and super-soft cashmere wool as pashmina goats that live on the "roof of the world" become caught up in the fractious border dispute between nuclear neighbours India and China.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2020/06/09/tragic-yarn-india-china-border-spat-hits-global-cashmere-production