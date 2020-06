Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 08:31 Hits: 5

Residents of Malta will be given 100 euro (US$112) vouchers by the government to spend in bars, hotels and restaurants in an effort to revitalise the tourist industry.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/malta-hands-out-vouchers-to-boost-tourist-trade-covid-19-12819028