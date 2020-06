Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 16:19 Hits: 4

In Russia, almost 9,000 new cases were reported on June 8, bringing the total to more than 476,000 -- the world's third-highest count after the United States and Brazil.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/covid-19-russia-reports-nearly-9-000-new-cases/30659595.html