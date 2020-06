Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 16:28 Hits: 4

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the 30-member alliance must “stay strong militarily, be more united politically, and take a broader approach globally” in order to continue to “protect our democracies” in a “more competitive world.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/stoltenberg-urges-nato-unity-amid-challenges-from-china-russia/30659609.html