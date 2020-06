Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 18:27 Hits: 4

Russian state media have reported that an estimated 10 tons of oil have leaked from a depressurized well in the Nenetsk Autonomous region, north of the Arctic Circle.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/oil-spill-reported-in-russia-s-far-northern-nenetsk-region/30659756.html