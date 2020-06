Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 11:49 Hits: 0

Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for 149 people, including current and former soldiers and police, wanted over the 2016 failed coup. Raids have reportedly taken place in 16 provinces.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-orders-scores-of-arrests-for-alleged-coup-links/a-53727847?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf