Democratic lawmakers have announced a sweeping package of legislation aimed at ending police brutality and racial injustice. Police must be "accountable to the public," said the head of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-democrats-unveil-sweeping-police-reform-law/a-53734844?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf