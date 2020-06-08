The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

George Floyd's violent death 'a pattern repeated regularly in American history'

George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for almost nine minutes, even after he complained he could not breathe and appeared to lose consciousness. The incident was captured on video, setting off massive street demonstrations that have spread across the United States and around the world. But this was not the first time that the public has seen images of violences against African Americans. FRANCE 24's Erin Ogunkeye tells us more.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200608-george-floyd-s-violent-death-a-pattern-repeated-regularly-in-american-history

