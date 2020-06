Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 19:06 Hits: 6

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar will start lifting coronavirus restrictions in its cities under a four-phase plan starting on June 15, when some mosques will be allowed to reopen, government spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater said on Monday.

