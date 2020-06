Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 19:12 Hits: 6

GENEVA (Reuters) - Relatives of victims and activist groups called on Monday for the top United Nations human rights body to launch an investigation into "police violence and repression of protests" in the United States.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/09/rights-groups-urge-un-to-investigate-us-quotpolice-violencequot