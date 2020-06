Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 18:57 Hits: 6

ROME: A sample survey has shown that more than half the residents of the northern Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies, city health authorities said on Monday (Jun 8). Of 9,965 residents who had blood tests between Apr 23 and Jun 3, 57 per cent of them had antibodies indicating they ...

