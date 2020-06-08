Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 11:14 Hits: 1

Although a universally available COVID-19 vaccine represents the best way for all countries to reopen and restart their economies, developing and administering it will require large up-front investments and a radical shift in how we think about innovation. In the latest installment of CoronaNomics, PS contributor Mariana Mazzucato speaks with The Independent’s Ben Chu and The Telegraph’s Lizzy Burden about the challenges facing a more cooperative approach to ensuring global public goods.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/videos/the-race-for-a-vaccine