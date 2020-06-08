Europe’s “Hamiltonian Moment” or “Fort Sumter Fusillade”?

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 12:35 Hits: 2

A credible federal fiscal capacity, as Alexander Hamilton negotiated for the fledgling US, would ensure the euro’s long-term survival. But before Europe achieves anything close to federalism, it must survive a potential “Fort Sumter” moment – that is, a backlash comparable to the 1861 attack by Confederates that marked the start of the Civil War.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/will-recovery-fund-boost-european-union-federalism-by-jacek-rostowski-and-arnab-das-2-2020-06