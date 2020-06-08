The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Decrying 'Unacceptable' Brutality, UK Lawmakers Join Half a Million Britons in Calling to Halt Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets Exports to US

Category: World Hits: 3

Julia Conley, staff writer
Calling on the British government to avoid complicity in "a continuous breach of human rights" in the U.S., more than 600,000 Britons on Monday had signed a petition demanding a suspension of tear gas, riot gear, and rubber bullet exports to the country.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/06/08/decrying-unacceptable-brutality-uk-lawmakers-join-half-million-britons-calling-halt?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version