Get Your Knee Off Our Necks : At Memorial for George Floyd, Mourners Condemn 400 Years of Racism

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 12:16 Hits: 0

In Minneapolis, members of George Floyd’s family, loved ones and supporters gathered for a tribute to his life. During the memorial service, people stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for his life. We hear the voices of Floyd’s brother Philonise and Reverend Al Sharpton, who urged those gathered “to stand up in George’s name and say, 'Get your knee off our necks!'”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/5/george_floyd_memorial