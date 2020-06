Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 14:46 Hits: 3

Lawyers for a Russian suspect in the trial in absentia of four men accused of downing flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 have requested more time to prepare their case saying that the coronavirus pandemic has severely impeded their efforts to defend their client.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/defense-requests-more-time-in-dutch-mh17-trial-after-virus-delays/30659486.html