Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 16:24 Hits: 3

Donald Trump trails presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 14 points in a new CNN poll, which also finds overwhelming support for the peaceful police protests criticized by the president. Biden leads with 55%,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/how-trumps-despicable-church-photo-op-tanked-his-poll-numbers-report/