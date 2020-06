Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 12:40 Hits: 4

The coronavirus pandemic has relaunched a debate on the treatment of children in Koranic schools in West Africa. The pandemic has made them more vulnerable. But very little has been done so far to support them.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-the-covid-19-pandemic-help-reform-west-africa-s-koranic-schools/a-53725974?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf