Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 12:55 Hits: 3

A guest commentary on the anti-racism protests in the USA caused an uproar and has now become James Bennet's undoing: the head of the opinion page of the New York Times has left the newspaper.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-york-times-controversial-commentary-bears-consequences/a-53727720?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf