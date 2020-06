Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 15:02 Hits: 4

A new anti-terrorism legislation will give greater powers to authorities to arrest people without a warrant and carry out surveillance. Activists say the law is aimed at intimidating dissidents. Ana P. Santos reports.

