Minnesota police did not mistakenly arrest a black FBI agent – but they did make a mistake

A video that supposedly shows police in Rochester, Minnesota arresting a black FBI agent by mistake has gone viral amid the protest movement that has swept the United States since the police killing of George Floyd last month. But it turns out this story is partially false: The arrestee wasn’t FBI and the incident happened a while ago, but the man was detained in a case of mistaken identity.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200608-usa-minnesota-police-arrest-black-fbi-agent-debunked

