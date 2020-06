Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 15:57 Hits: 3

France’s interior minister says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and prompted new criticism after George Floyd’s death.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200608-france-to-ban-police-chokeholds-following-protests-over-george-floyd-death