Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 15:49 Hits: 4

Ryanair will not cancel flights to and from the United Kingdom despite the government introducing a 14-day quarantine for international travellers because it is seeing thousands of Britons booking holidays, boss Michael O'Leary said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/ryanair-s-o-leary-says-uk-quarantine-will-be-quashed-or-dropped-12815240