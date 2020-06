Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 14:11 Hits: 3

With the world's attention focused on the pandemic, Chinese troops have been establishing fixed positions in areas that even it considers to be on the Indian side of the disputed Line of Actual Control. The message is clear: China is now the region's preponderant power, and everyone else should fall in line.

