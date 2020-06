Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 08:37 Hits: 6

The airport in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has changed its three-letter code to NQZ from TSE, a year after the city's name was changed from Astana to Nur-Sultan following the sudden resignation of the country's first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.

