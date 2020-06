Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 14:11 Hits: 0

The announced withdrawal of US troops from Germany doesn't make military sense, but it does interest a self-centered leader like Donald Trump. Europe needs to take the initiative on its defense, says DW's Bernd Riegert.

