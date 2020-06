Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 21:08 Hits: 4

Protesters in the UK have pulled down a statue of a slave trader during a demonstration in honor of George Floyd. Since Black Lives Matter protests began, controversial statues have come down in cities around the globe.

