Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 03:38 Hits: 3

Storm Cristobal is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression by Monday morning as heavy rainfall and a storm surge continue along the Gulf Coast, the US National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200608-storm-cristobal-forecast-to-weaken-to-depression-on-monday