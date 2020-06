Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 04:14 Hits: 5

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200608-new-zealand-says-to-lift-all-coronavirus-restrictions-as-it-clears-last-covid-19-case