Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 23:42 Hits: 3

Argentina's Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) has called for an investigation into former president Mauricio Macri for allegedly spying on more than 400 journalists, a source told AFP on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/argentina-ex-president-macri-accused-of-spying-on-400-journalists-12814326