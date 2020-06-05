Minneapolis City Council Taking First Steps to 'Dismantle' Police Department

Aiming to "dismantle" the Minneapolis Police Department, city councilors on Friday will vote on imposing a temporary restraining order for the city's police department in response to the killing of George Floyd last month.
