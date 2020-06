Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 05:01 Hits: 4

More than 1 million Uighurs have disappeared into China's internment camps in Xinjiang province. A DW investigation reveals how many of them were tried for their alleged "crimes" in sham trials.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-uighurs-convicted-in-sham-trials-at-xinjiang-camps/a-53699982?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf