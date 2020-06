Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 07:08 Hits: 7

New Zealand will lift restrictions now that the last-known COVID-19 patient has recovered. Prime Minister Ardern said although transmission of the virus has been "eliminated," it will take work to keep it that way.

