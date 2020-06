Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 06:17 Hits: 3

Yannick Noah, the last French winner of a Grand Slam tennis title, on Sunday lashed out at "the silence" of his white compatriots over racism.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200608-tennis-icon-yannick-noah-criticises-white-french-athletes-silence-on-racism