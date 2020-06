Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 07:49 Hits: 4

Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre-Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tonnes of metal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200608-delicate-work-of-dismantling-notre-dame-cathedral-s-charred-metal-to-start