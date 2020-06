Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 08:31 Hits: 5

BUTTERWORTH: Two motorcyclists were injured on Monday (June 8) after a car crashed into them at Jalan Lima Kongsi in Sungai Bakap here.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/06/08/motorcyclists-injured-after-car-crashes-into-them-in-butterworth