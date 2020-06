Category: World Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 07:09 Hits: 6

A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop, according to police and eyewitness video.

