We are raising the next generation of racial justice warriors

As #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations demanding justice and an end to police brutality continue to swell across the nation and around the world, the face of a tiny girl shouting “no justice, no peace” went viral.

The video clip, which was filmed at the Merrick, Long Island protest march on June 3, has now been viewed by tens of millions of people on social media.

The little protester’s name is Wynta-Amor Rogers. She is seven years old.

It started with a tweet from journalist Scott Brinton; here’s the response from her mom, identifying her daughter.

Thank for your support today this is my Daughter Wynta-Amor we have to show our kids the right way June 4, 2020

The local CBS affiliate also picked up the story.

Among all the voices heard at protests, there is one little girl’s voice that’s being shared around the world. She is a Long Island first grader among the many children who are being brought to protests. Her mother, Lakyia Jackson, says she insisted on marching. “She wanted to come out, she wanted to make a difference and be heard. I think that we all should encourage our kids to know what’s going on with the current events,” she said. Jackson brushes off social media comments that heated protests are no place for children. She believes it’s better to teach firsthand that they can make a difference. “You want to make a difference like who?” Jackson asked her daughter. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Wynta-Amor said.

I concur with Ms. Jackson. My parents took me to demonstrations, rallies, and gatheringsvery early in my life. They didn’t try to hide the ugliness of racism from me; instead they helped to explain it, and they taught me how to fight against it.

We are now raising the next generation of warriors who will push this country forward until the day we overcome the foundational racism that taints this nation. Teach your children well.

Thank you Ms. Jackson, and thank you Wynta-Amor.

