Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 14:57 Hits: 4

The Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT has filed a lawsuit against opposition politician and anti-corruption activist Aleksei Navalny, alleging that he damaged the firm’s business reputation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-state-channel-rt-files-lawsuit-against-opposition-figure-navalny/30657629.html