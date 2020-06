Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 18:24 Hits: 3

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed cautious optimism that talks with Kosovo brokered by the European Union could resume, one day after Kosovo’s new government lifted all trade barriers that had been imposed on Serbia.

