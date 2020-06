Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 18:33 Hits: 3

Germany’s interior minister has called for his country to use its time in the EU presidency to strengthen the bloc’s border controls. But human rights groups say the move will hurt already-vulnerable refugees.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-eu-presidency-should-work-to-reform-asylum-policy-seehofer/a-53720801?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf